Instagram's Beating Twitter In Mobile — Today's Ad Brief

Instagram is more popular than Twitter. According to data generated by ComScore, Instagram had more daily users on mobile than Twitter in August for the first time, reported Mashable. Instagram has 7.3 million mobile users in August, while twitter ha 6.9 million mobile users.



The first finalists for One Show Interactive 2013, a prestigious awards competition, were announced September 27th. The competition recognises the best in digital advertising and new media. 80-one finalists will move on to the final round of judging, when 33 of the industry’s brightest talents gather next March in New York City to judge these as well as the other finalists to decide who will take home the coveted Gold, Silver and Bronze Pencils.

DraftFCB might lose the Taco Bell account. Brian Niccol, Taco Bell’s chief marketer, has been on the job about a year. The rest of DraftFCB’s assignments may not be safe, sources tell Ad Age. Taco Bell spends $835 million a year on ads. The agency just won a piece of Fidelity and is trying to put behind it account losses of S.C. Johnson and MillerCoors.

Samuel L. Jackson is telling bedtime stories for political ads. Jackson tells a bemusing tale of what would happen if Romney were elected with a small girl ready for bedtime in his lap. The ad was created for the Jewish Council for Education and Research’s latest pro-Obama campaign, reported AdAge. Last election they ran an ad staring Sarah Silverman.

NBC’s Wednesday night Fall premiers were a dud, according to Nielsen’s fast affiliate ratings. Adweek reported that most of the shows flopped in official debuts, averaging just 5.19 million viewers and a fifth-place 1.4 rating in the all-important adults 18-to-49 demo. This is not a good sign for advertisers.

David Roth joined Move, Inc., the Realtor.com operator, as the Vice President of Performance and Social Marketing. He will oversee marketing in web and social media.

Omnicom won 117 creative awards at the 2012 Spikes Asia Awards and Festival in Singapore.

BBDO won Network of the Year at the 2012 Spikes Asia Awards and Festival in Singapore.

INNOCEAN USA has won the FootJoy, a golf show and glove company, account, and will be developing new broadcast, digital, mobile, and social marketing campaigns.

