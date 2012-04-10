Want To Have An Exit Like Instagram? Here's Something Every Founder Needs to Know

The Instagram team just scored a huge $1 billion exit, selling the company to Facebook. Here’s one of the most important lessons that entrepreneurs can learn from CEO Kevin Systrom, to get to an exit like this:



Adapt and and pivot when your initial idea doesn’t work out (because chances are it won’t).

Before Instagram there was Burbn. Haven’t heard of it? No surprise. Burbn, a mobile social check-in app with game features, quietly dropped off of Systrom’s LinkedIn profile recently, but in March 2010 was making headlines for scoring $500K from Andreessen Horowitz and other investors.

So what happened? Not enough, apparently.

Here’s what Systrom said about the pivot as of last fall, at a Disrupt conference:

“I’ve heard that Plan A is never the product entrepreneurs actually end up with. I didn’t believe it…In many ways, Burbn was getting a bunch of press, but it wasn’t taking off the way we thought it would. We found people loved posting pictures, and that photos were the thing that stuck. Mike, my cofounder, and I sat down and thought about the one thing that made the product unique and interesting, and photos kept coming up.” The pivot was one of the most difficult — and best — decisions he made, the CEO said.

