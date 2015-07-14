This Instagrammer takes incredible pictures of Finland while everyone is asleep

Self-taught Finnish photographer Mikko Lagerstedt has been capturing breathtaking photos of Finland’s landscape since 2008.
His love of photographing the stars has led to a unique collection of images that capture the country’s beauty at nighttime and in the early hours of the dawn.
For Lagerstedt, the initial inspiration came while driving to his relative’s cabin and witnessing the combination of sunshine and fog rising in nearby fields on a rainy day.
Since then, he has made it his goal to capture these stunning moments of nature and has produced an awe-inspiring collection.
We’ve put together some of our favourite photos, but you can find his full collection on his Instagram, Facebook, and website.
Langerstadt shows a dreamy side to Finland's lakes with swirls of pinks and blues mixing with evening stars.
He has travelled to Porvoo, in southern Finland, to photograph the rare and majestic sight of the Northern Lights in the sky.
His love of stars has helped him capture unbelievable night views like this one at Yyteri Beach, Finland.
But besides skylines, he also takes photographs of nature, like this image of the lush scenery of Tuusula, Finland.
His photos captured at the brink of dawn are just as picturesque, with skies of reds and oranges lighting up Finland's landscape.
