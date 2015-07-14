This Instagrammer takes incredible pictures of Finland while everyone is asleep

Mikko Langerstedt One of the photographer’s favourite photographs captures the stars and sea of Finland at night.

Self-taught Finnish photographer Mikko Lagerstedt has been capturing breathtaking photos of Finland’s landscape since 2008.

His love of photographing the stars has led to a unique collection of images that capture the country’s beauty at nighttime and in the early hours of the dawn.

For Lagerstedt, the initial inspiration came while driving to his relative’s cabin and witnessing the combination of sunshine and fog rising in nearby fields on a rainy day.

Since then, he has made it his goal to capture these stunning moments of nature and has produced an awe-inspiring collection.

We’ve put together some of our favourite photos, but you can find his full collection on his Instagram, Facebook, and website.

Langerstadt shows a dreamy side to Finland's lakes with swirls of pinks and blues mixing with evening stars. He has travelled to Porvoo, in southern Finland, to photograph the rare and majestic sight of the Northern Lights in the sky. Here is another shot from the Northern Lights in Porvoo. He also has self portraits, like this one taken at Rusutjärvi under a starry sky. His love of stars has helped him capture unbelievable night views like this one at Yyteri Beach, Finland. And here is another self-portrait at Yyteri Beach under the milky way. 'Divided' is one of the photographer's favourite images, combining the sea and the sky. On clear nights, you can even see shooting stars. The Finnish countryside becomes illuminated in the evening as well. But besides skylines, he also takes photographs of nature, like this image of the lush scenery of Tuusula, Finland. And of animals wandering the streets of Porvoo at night. Here a foal walks through the fog. Finland looks just as magnificent in the winter, when snow covers the rocks on its coastlines. And creates intricate tiles like this in its waters. His photos captured at the brink of dawn are just as picturesque, with skies of reds and oranges lighting up Finland's landscape. We hope Langerstadt continues to travel to the country's coasts and mountains in the early hours of the night and morning for these breathtaking shots.

