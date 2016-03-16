Instagram is completely changing the way its app works and making it more like Facebook

Instagram will soon completely change the way its app works by adding an algorithmic ranking of photos.

So instead of putting them in order for most recent to oldest, it’s going to rank them based on what it thinks you’re most likely to be interested in.

Here’s the full blog post on the news:

You may be surprised to learn that people miss on average 70 per cent of their feeds. As Instagram has grown, it’s become harder to keep up with all the photos and videos people share. This means you often don’t see the posts you might care about the most. To improve your experience, your feed will soon be ordered to show the moments we believe you will care about the most. The order of photos and videos in your feed will be based on the likelihood you’ll be interested in the content, your relationship with the person posting and the timeliness of the post. As we begin, we’re focusing on optimising the order — all the posts will still be there, just in a different order. If your favourite musician shares a video from last night’s concert, it will be waiting for you when you wake up, no matter how many accounts you follow or what time zone you live in. And when your best friend posts a photo of her new puppy, you won’t miss it. We’re going to take time to get this right and listen to your feedback along the way. You’ll see this new experience in the coming months.

