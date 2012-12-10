Instagram Will No Longer Let You See Photos In Twitter

Instagram founder Kevin Systrom.

Photo: Flickr / LeWEB11

Earlier today, Instagram pulled the plug on Twitter and will no longer let you display your photos in your Twitter stream.TechCrunch was the first to notice the change and AllThingsD confirmed it with Facebook. (Facebook owns Instagram.)



A quick glance at our own feed shows that links to Instagram photos in Twitter now send you to Instagram’s website. Before, you could just view the photo in your Twitter stream.

During a talk at Le Web last week, Instagram founder Kevin Systrom hinted that his app would eventually stop showing photos within the Twitter stream in favour of directing users to Instagram’s website.

It seems like Twitter is ready for the change. According to Mike Isaac of AllThingsD, Twitter will update its mobile apps with Instagram-like photo filters by the end of the year.

