Fiery Hot Startup Instagram Hits Version 2.0, Nears 10 Million Users

Complete with a flashy new icon, live filters, and revamped camera interface, our favourite photo app Instagram just released Version 2.0 to the App Store.



The new app comes hot on the heels of Instagram’s announcement that they’ve almost hit 10 million users in their first year of business.

Some say Instagram is the future of startups, and even Facebook wanted in on the action.

Nobody knows exactly how Instagram’s going to cash in quite yet, but there’s no rush.

The official release notes are as follows:

Completely revamped Camera experience

Instant live filters & live tilt shift

4 new filters

Turn borders on & off

Rotate photo after taking

Filtered photos save in high resolution to Camera Roll

Faster load times

New icon!

