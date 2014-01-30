Instagram has doubled its user base in the last year, according to Facebook CFO David Ebersman, speaking on the company’s earnings call.

Although Ebersman didn’t provide any numbers, it reportedly had 90 million monthly active users back in January 2013. We can estimate that Instagram now has about 180 million monthly active users.

Facebook bought Instagram in April of 2012 for $1 billion in cash and stock, and the photo-sharing company has since become very important for Facebook amid debate about whether teens are leaving the site.

Along those lines, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the call that Messenger — Facebook’s standalone messaging app — has seen a 70% increase in use in the last month. This emphasis on the standalone experiences of Instagram and Messenger seems to be becoming a theme for Facebook, and one that helps the company avoid recent criticism about potentially dwindling numbers.

