What Normal People Really Think Of Instagram

Photo-sharing app Instagram was just acquired by Facebook for $1 billion.



Instagram was initially launched in October 2010, and it quickly grew from 1 million users in January 2011 to 15 million in December of that year. It currently has 30 million users.

We took to the streets last month to find out what regular people think of Instagram.

Produced by Daniel Goodman



