Instagram Just Launched A Major New Update That Will Let You Tweak Your Photos Even More

Instagram just launched a major new update that will give users more tools to tweak the brightness, contrast, saturation, highlights, shadows, vignette, sharpness, and warmth of their photos along a sliding scale.

You will also be able to adjust how strongly you apply a filter’s effect on a photo (for example, you could make the orange-y gleam of “Toaster” less dramatic if you wanted). The idea is to make your photos more professional looking.

“These new creative tools help you bring out and share the beauty of the moment as you remember it — right inside the same simple Instagram you already know,” Instagram writes on the company blog.

Instagram made this video demo to show off the features:

Here’s the full release:

Today, we’re delighted to bring you a set of new creative tools on Instagram with the ability to adjust brightness, contrast, saturation, warmth and more. Inspiring creativity is incredibly important to us — and as the Instagram community grows, we’ve been excited to hear requests for more ways to creatively take hold of how your photos look and feel. When you go to select a filter, you’ll now see a new wrench icon. Tap it and you’ll find a tray of photo editing tools ready for you to explore. You can also now adjust how much of a filter you apply to a photo by double tapping the filter icon. You take a photo to capture a moment, but often what you see in the photograph doesn’t feel the same as what you remember. From brightening up a photo of your dinner party to better capturing the warmth of a sunset portrait, these new creative tools help you bring out and share the beauty of the moment as you remember it — right inside the same simple Instagram you already know. We can’t wait to see what you’ll share next.

