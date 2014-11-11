You Can Finally Edit Your Instagram Captions

Good news, careless typers: Instagram just released an update that will finally let you be able to edit your photo captions! The company says that this has long been one of its most-requested features.

You’ll never have to regret not thinking of that witty caption in time again.

Instagram also introduced a People tab on its Explore page. The Photos tab will still recommend interesting photos for you to check out, and the People tab will recommend new users you might like.

Never use the Explore page? According to the company, about 40% of Instagram’s daily users actually do.

The update is available for both iOS and Android starting today.

