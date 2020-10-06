Instagram turns 10 and announces plans to help creators make a living on the platform

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri has published a blog post celebrating the platform’s 10th birthday.

In the post, Mosseri signals a focus on helping creators making a living off the platform

As part of this focus, he announced a new e-commerce feature for IGTV and ‘major changes’ coming to the platform.

The photo and video-based social network Instagram is turning 10. And to celebrate a decade of selfies and filters, the platform’s boss has foreshadowed some big changes coming to the platform.

In a post published to Facebook’s blog, the company’s Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, celebrated 10 years of the platform.

“Since we started, people have come to Instagram to connect with their friends, explore their interests, and be entertained,” Mosseri said. “And countless people have turned their passions into a living.”

And, as part of the post, Mosseri announced a new feature and a raft of new changes to the platform that will make it easier for creators to make a living from the platform.

The company launched a direct e-commerce feature on IGTV, its video application within the app, which brings it in line with Instagram posts, Live and Stories.

Now you can shop… right on IGTV ???????? It’s an easier way to find products you love and support your favorite creators. ????‍♀️ Available everywhere today. pic.twitter.com/aeV2FEL01m — Instagram (@instagram) October 5, 2020

The feature allows users to buy products using an in-app check, or they can visit the seller’s website.

This allows users to buy products shown in IGTV without leaving the app, while Instagram also takes a fee on the sale.

In addition to this, Mosseri signalled further features coming to the platform that tighten’s the platforms focus on e-commerce.

“Over the coming months, you’ll see some major changes from us, like tabs for Reels and shopping, and some big improvements to messaging,” he said.

And while pledging to help users make a living from the platform, the Instagram chief promised to keep improving the platform for all users.

“We’ll look to accelerate ways for creators to make a living and for small businesses to sell their products. Through all these changes, our community will remain the heart of Instagram,” Mosseri said.

