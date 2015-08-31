Here's how to tour the set of your favourite movies using Instagram

If you’re a serious movie buff, there’s an easy way to go behind the scenes on the sets of your favourite flicks: by navigating Instagram’s new and improved search function.

To start, just Google where your favourite movie was filmed. Then head over to Instagram and search for that location and movie title using the “Places” search.

If you need a little more inspiration for which sets to examine, there are plenty of lists from sites like BuzzFeed and Distractify to get you started.

Scroll down to see some examples from 16 classic movies, all found on Instagram.

If you're in New York City, check out the firehouse from 'Ghostbusters.' Fans of 'A Christmas Story' will recognise this house in Cleveland, Ohio. Check out the infamous 'leg lamp' in the window. Here's a shot of Preston Senior High School in Idaho, where many of the scenes in 'Napoleon Dynamite' were filmed. Until recently, this house from the 'Goonies' movie was a popular photo destination in Astoria, Oregon. The owner has since covered the house in blue tarps to block it from fans. The reason? Too much truffle-shuffling. Check out this house in San Francisco, California, from the Robin William's classic 'Mrs. Doubtfire.' Fans of Audrey Hepburn and 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' often stop by the jewellery store's Manhattan location for a morning snack or cup of coffee in honour of the movie. Here's the Al Khazneh temple in Petra, Jordan. You might recognise it from 'Indiana Jones.' Located in Dyersville, Iowa, here's the set from baseball flick 'Field of Dreams,' starring Kevin Costner. The L Street Tavern in South Boston, Massachusetts, was made famous after it was featured in 'Good Will Hunting.' A New York staple since 1888, Katz's Deli in New York City is often Instagrammed by fans of 'When Harry Met Sally' and the infamous 'I'll have what she's having' scene. Muggles and wizards alike will recognise Christ Church in Oxford, England. The church is used in several scenes from the 'Harry Potter' series, including Hogwarts' Great Hall. Katniss Everdeen's home of District 12 in 'The Hunger Games' is actually an abandoned village in North Carolina. The Timberline Lodge in Oregon was used to create the terrifying Overlook Hotel from 'The Shining.' Don't expect to find the film's iconic hedge maze at The Timberline Lodge, those scenes were filmed elsewhere. Built in 2003 for Tim Burton's 'Big Fish,' these dilapidated buildings are all that remain of the fictional town of Spectre, Alabama. If travelling to New Zealand isn't in the cards, you can check out the Hobbiton set from 'The Lord of The Rings' using the hashtag #Matamata. This photo of a gazebo in Salzburg, Austria, from 'The Sound of Music' will have you humming 'Sixteen Going On Seventeen' in no time.

