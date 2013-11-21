Instagram Is Finally On Windows Phone But You Can't Even Take Photos With It

After three years, Instagram has finally landed on Windows Phone. It’ll be available in the Windows Phone app store later this afternoon.

But you can’t use Instagram’s semi-new video feature.

You also can’t take photos with the app.

Yup. The Windows Phone version of Instagram, one of the most popular social networks for photos, won’t let you snap a photo within the app. Instead, you can only pull in photos stored on your camera roll that you took with your phone’s regular camera app.

An Instagram spokesperson told Business Insider: “You can add photos from your camera roll, but taking a photo with the in-app camera is not a capability as of now.”

So instead of a seamless way to share photos on Instagram, Windows Phone users have to fire up the regular camera, take the photo, then log into Instagram and upload the photo they just took.

Annoying.

Instagram calls the Windows Phone version a “beta” product, meaning its still being test for bugs. In a blog post announcing the app, the company says it will continue to add new features.

“We wanted to make Instagram available to people with Windows Phones as quickly as possible, so we focused on creating an awesome experience with Instagram’s core features,” the blog post reads. “We’re not finished, and our team will continue developing the Windows Phone app to keep releasing features and bringing you the best Instagram possible.”

We suggest they start with the ability to take photos.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.