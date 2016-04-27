Instagram is experimenting with a radical black-and-white redesign

Instagram is experimenting with a monochrome colour scheme, The Verge reports.
The Facebook-owned photo-sharing app is showing a small portion of users a black-and-white app — moving away from its traditional navy blue design.
It’s a pretty slick, simple interface, but there’s no word on when all users will get it — if ever. A spokesperson said that it’s a “design test,” and that the company “often test[s] new experiences with a small percentage of the global community.”
So if the feedback isn’t positive enough, expect to stick with the default blue with some time to come.
Here are a few photos of the redesign people are sharing on Twitter:
I ♥ the new @instagram redesign #blackisthenewblack pic.twitter.com/GD1TAvPAUg
— Robert-Paul Jansen (@robertpaul) April 26, 2016
Instagram tests a monochromatic redesign https://t.co/QdU9TKKQVS pic.twitter.com/tYOS2TvqGT
— Engadget (@engadget) April 26, 2016
The mock-up for the new Instagram redesign is sick pic.twitter.com/BtmmQuZhFu
— Donnie Ibiyemi (@donnieibiyemi) April 27, 2016
More thoughts on the Instagram redesign: it makes send if their aim is to pull all distractions around an image. pic.twitter.com/czSsceKmjb
— Ryan Serpico (@zuckerco) April 27, 2016
NOW WATCH: A Swedish man invented a bicycle that looks like a car
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.