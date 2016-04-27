Instagram is experimenting with a radical black-and-white redesign

Instagram is experimenting with a monochrome colour scheme, The Verge reports.

The Facebook-owned photo-sharing app is showing a small portion of users a black-and-white app — moving away from its traditional navy blue design.

It’s a pretty slick, simple interface, but there’s no word on when all users will get it — if ever. A spokesperson said that it’s a “design test,” and that the company “often test[s] new experiences with a small percentage of the global community.”

So if the feedback isn’t positive enough, expect to stick with the default blue with some time to come.

Here are a few photos of the redesign people are sharing on Twitter:

The mock-up for the new Instagram redesign is sick pic.twitter.com/BtmmQuZhFu

— Donnie Ibiyemi (@donnieibiyemi) April 27, 2016

More thoughts on the Instagram redesign: it makes send if their aim is to pull all distractions around an image. pic.twitter.com/czSsceKmjb

— Ryan Serpico (@zuckerco) April 27, 2016

NOW WATCH: A Swedish man invented a bicycle that looks like a car



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.