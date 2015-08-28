Instagram just killed the app's biggest limitation

Ever since it was first released, Instagram has only let you upload square photos.

But that changed on Thursday.

The Facebook-owned photo sharing app announced that it will let you post full-size photos in landscape and portrait.

When you’re posting a photo, Instagram will automatically resize it in your feed to fit the right orientation.

The change is a huge departure for Instagram, and it’s going make your feed look pretty different.

“Square format has been and always will be part of who we are,” Instagram wrote in a blog post. “That said, the visual story you’re trying to tell should always come first, and we want to make it simple and fun for you to share moments just the way you want to.”

When you’re trying to post a photo that isn’t square, a new button in the bottom left sizes it to the correct orientation.

Previously, you would have to zoom in on a photo that was too wide or tall to have it fill Instagram’s default square window.

Photos will be displayed in your feed to fit their orientation instead of the same boring square.

Apps like Squareready have existed to help people put white borders around photos so they will fit into Instagram’s iconic square grid. But now Instagram does it for you without adding borders.



The Instagram apps for iPhone and Android app will get the new feature in an update today.

