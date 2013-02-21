Instagram Is Doing Just Fine Without Twitter

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Instagram Continues To Grow Without Twitter (Simply Measured via Mediabistro)

Instagram is realising it’s actually better off without the mircoblogging monkey on its back. Simply Measured has been keeping tabs on Instagram and just released its quarterly study.

Photo: Simply Measured

Key findings include:

Brand activity is on the rise

Engagement is growing

Brand audiences continue to climb

Facebook plays a critical role

Have you been using Instagram less since its break-up with Twitter?

Facebook Influences Your Mood More Than Any Other Social Network (Rebtel via Mashable)

Rebtel, a mobile voice-over-IP company similar to Skype, conducted a survey linking feelings to heavy and light social media use. Though most participants said no networks cause them stress or have a negative effect on their mood, Facebook came in as the top site for those whose emotions were affected. Facebook was followed by Twitter (4.7 per cent) in bringing bad vibes. Respondents were more likely to be positively influenced by social media, with 45.9 per cent of people listing Facebook as the site with favourable effects on their mood. YouTube ranked at 17.5 per cent, followed by LinkedIn.

How Social Media Monitoring Impacts Consumer Relationships (Netbase via tnooz)

Privacy is a hot-button issue these days. Consumers are increasingly uncomfortable with the level of access the world has to their information. Social media listening is of increasing importance for many brands: in a recent Netbase survey, 42 per cent of companies surveyed are prioritizing “social listening.”

Photo: Netbase

As far as consumer expectations, the majority of survey respondents wanted companies to listen. Nearly a quarter of all respondents, however, did not know if they wanted companies to listen to what they say online.

Photo: Netbase

Click here for the full infographic.

Pheed, A Social App That’s Growng Among Teens (Forbes)

Is Pheed the next Twitter? The popular new social media platform entered the high school demographic in strong stride. Teens are largely responsible for the new surge in growth that pushed Pheed to the top slot. Apparently, a few popular teens with large Twitter and Instagram followings discovered the app. With all the attention Tumblr has gotten for teens driving their growth, it seems this is another great indication of how powerful the youth sector can be in fueling a startup's growth.

Honda’s Shoestring Pinterest Campaign Attracted Millions (PR Daily)

What would you do if someone told you they would pay for you to do anything from one of your Pinterest boards? Honda made such a proposal to five influential pinners for its Pintermission campaign which successfully announced Honda's presence on Pinterest in a way that went beyond simply pinning. More than 4.6 million people were exposed to the Pintermission boards, which produced more than 5,000 repins and almost 2,000 likes. Additionally, more than 16 million media impressions were garnered from the campaign. And the buzz didn't remain exclusively on Pinterest.

Social Media Prediction On Who Will Win The Oscar Race (Networked Insights)

Networked Insights analysed social media activity to see which movies were winning the Oscar race. Here are the results:

Best Picture – Zero Dark 30

Best Actor – Bradley Cooper

Best Actress – Jennifer Lawrence

Best Supporting Actor – Christoph Waltz

Best Supporting Actress – Anne Hathaway

Only 16 per cent of Argo's conversation is about the Academy snubbing Ben Affleck for Best Director. Only 5 per cent of Zero Dark 30's conversation is about the polarising torture scenes. There were more than 37,100 conversations about Seth MacFarlane as Oscar host , with14 per cent of people happy that he's hosting.

How People Use Social Media Around The World (Wishpond via Mediabistro)

This infographic takes a closer look at the different habits of social media users around the world, with information and statistics of value to brands and marketers targeting these regions.

Photo: Wishpond

