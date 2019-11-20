Instagram is still the most lucrative platform for branded content deals, even without 'likes.' Here’s why, according to influencer-marketing experts.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Instagram’s decision to test hiding the number of ‘likes’ on posts has been met with backlash from influencers and celebrities. But according to experts, Instagram is still the leading app for monetising a social media following.

Along with YouTube,Instagram is one of the only platforms where influencers can reliably monetise their follower count thanks to its social commerce tools.

That won’t change if “like” counts are hidden, experts say – that’s because advertisers and influencers now care more about click-through traffic than “vanity metrics” like the number of “likes” on a post.

TikTok is piloting social commerce tools similar to Instagram, but it’s too soon to tell whether those will catch on.

Instagram’s announcement that it would test hiding the number of “likes” on posts for some US users ruffled feathers earlier this month, with some celebrities and influencers threatening to leave the app over the disappearance of their like counts.

But Instagram is still one of the most reliably profitable apps for both influencers and advertisers alike. And according to influencer marketing experts, the decision to hide the number of likes on posts is unlikely to change that.

Instagram has said its decision to hide like counts is geared towards improving mental health.

“We are testing private like counts because we want Instagram to be a place where people feel comfortable expressing themselves. Gaining more leverage over ad deals has not been, and will not be, a motivating factor for the test,” a spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram, told Business Insider.

In interviews with Business Insider, the heads of four social media marketing firms explained why Instagram is still king when it comes to monetising a social media following.

Above all, its biggest draw is the size of its audience. Instagram has over 1 billion monthly active users worldwide. It also has a head start on social commerce tools, which allow influencers to link directly to ecommerce sites from their posts and for advertisers to monitor the number of users who click on those links – a much more valuable metric than the number of likes a post gets.

Experts said the only comparably monetizable app for influencers is YouTube, which offers the unique feature of paying creators ad royalties based on the number of views their videos get. TikTok has also begun to roll out social commerce tools, but experts said it’s too soon to tell whether those will prove as effective as Instagram’s.

“Instagram is still far and away the leader for branded content deals in part because that’s where those with the most purchasing power are and at the greatest scale,” Ryan Detert, CEO of influencer marketing firm Influential, told Business Insider.

Here’s a breakdown of why experts say Instagram is still the most lucrative social media for influencers, even if it hides how many likes a post gets:

Advertisers and influencers alike are paying more attention to how many people click on e-commerce links, rather than “vanity metrics” like the number of likes.

Instagram recently rolled out a feature that enables influencers and brands to directly link to products pictured in posts. These sort of links to e-commerce sites are more valuable than the number of likes a sponsored post gets, according to Amar Braithwaite, a social media marketing strategist with Tinuiti.

“We’re starting to see the shift for click-through commerce. We can now gauge whether or not an influencer is really making a sale and whether they’re contributing to the bottom dollar,” Braithwaite said. “Brands are going to move away from the vanity metrics of likes and follower counts.”

Focusing on click-throughs instead of likes will also weed out influencers who buy fake likes, a practice that experts say is common.

“Hiding likes will be a major inflection point in the influencer industry. The influencers that were propped up on illegitimate audiences will fade away, leaving the true creators to shine,” said Matt Zuvella, vice president of marketing at FamePick.

The number of fake likes being bought by influencers was becoming such a problem in recent years that it was discouraging some advertisers from seeking partnerships on Instagram.

“We saw that bot fraud was a major issue over the last couple years. Not even because people wanted to necessarily fool brands, but they wanted their followers to think a post of them or what they were working on was perceived as successful,” Detert said. “This removes that need and will be a big blow to the ‘duping farms’ economy of buying fake likes.”

Hiding like counts could also reduce the pressure influencers feel and encourage more users to post in the feed, rather than in Instagram stories — temporary posts that are thereby less lucrative for monetisation.

“We’ve seen the shift to stories and everybody’s doing their stuff in stories and it lasts less long. Unfortunately, that means there’s going to be less feed-based posts which means there’s less ad revenues,” Braithwaite said. “With hiding likes, people are going to post more pictures because they aren’t worried about how they will perform.”

Influencers are likely to keep exploring other options, but so far no other app has built a monetizable platform that’s comparable to Instagram.

“Ultimately influencers care about two things: growing their audiences and making money. It’s still too early to tell if there are any changes in engagement metrics,” Captiv8 CEO Krishna Subramanian said. “Instagram and YouTube are the two best ecosystems for influencers to monetise their audiences and we don’t expect that to change in the short term.”

“I think by nature influencers come to the table with a very entrepreneurial, savvy mentality so they have been testing new platforms since the inception,” Braithwaite said. “I don’t think the [decision to hide likes] will change that but it might open their eyes.”

