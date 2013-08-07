Meet The Child Stars Of Instagram, Like This 5-Year-Old With 40,000 Followers

Instagram is becoming the go-to platform for sharing photos of anything and everything.

But there seems to be a growing number of young — sometimes very young — people on Instagram reaching moderate to somewhat extreme levels of fame.

So while you may think you’re super cool on Instagram with your 500 followers, you may want to rethink that.

That’s because the hippest people on Instagram, other than actual celebrities, seem to be young kids and teenagers. We found a 5-year old with 40,000 followers, for instance.

