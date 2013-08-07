Meet The Child Stars Of Instagram, Like This 5-Year-Old With 40,000 Followers

Instagram is becoming the go-to platform for sharing photos of anything and everything.
But there seems to be a growing number of young — sometimes very young — people on Instagram reaching moderate to somewhat extreme levels of fame.
So while you may think you’re super cool on Instagram with your 500 followers, you may want to rethink that.
That’s because the hippest people on Instagram, other than actual celebrities, seem to be young kids and teenagers. We found a 5-year old with 40,000 followers, for instance.
5-year-old Alonso Mateo is becoming a fashion sensation, thanks to his stylist mum. The little guy has more than 40,000 followers.
15-year-old Brent Rivera has 558,705 followers on Instagram. Most of his pictures are selfies, and the teen girls seem to love him.
14-year-old Alli Simpson hails from Australia, but recently moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.
Jordyn Jones is only 12 years old, but she's already performed with celebs like Will Smith and has appeared on The X Factor reality TV show.
Kaylee Aguilera aka Little Miss Diva is only four years old and already has more than 55,000 followers.
Homeboy reppin' the San Francisco Giants! This little guy is only about 9 months old and seems to be off to a great life so far. His mum's Instagram account primarily consists of photos of him. She currently has over 2,000 followers.
Two-and-a-half-year-old Quinn has 50,600 followers and is just the cutest thing you've ever seen. Her dad has even created an accessories line that baby Quinn models for.
Little Kieran doesn't have his own Instagram account, but his mum's 4,081 followers love to look at cute pics of him.
Genesis is just 23 months old. But she already has 38,954 followers and maybe even a boyfriend?
This kid, 4-year-old Francis, is seriously feeling himself. He's an aspiring model.
