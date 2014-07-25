Instagram Is Working On A Snapchat Clone Called 'Bolt'

It looks like Instagram is working on its own Snapchat competitor.

A handful of Instagram users are reportedly seeing banner ads for a “One tap photo messaging” app called “Bolt,” according to The Verge’s Ellis Hamburger.

Confused Instagram users have uploaded screenshots of the Bolt advertisement to Twitter, though no one has been able to successfully download the app, as the “Free” download link doesn’t appear to be working.

We have reached out to Instagram for comment.

