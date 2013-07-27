Instagram Users Are Complaining About A Hack That Posts Pictures Of Smoothies And Fruit To Their Accounts

Some Instagram users took to Twitter last nigh to complain about a hack that posts photos of smoothies and fruits to users’ timelines.



Reports of the hack first started appearing on Twitter around 11 p.m. EST last night, The Verge reports.

Sometimes the images are accompanied by text to suggest that the user is trying out a new diet.

Some users have also reported being locked out of their accounts after trying to reset their passwords.

Back in June, Instagram came under a similar fruit attack and was forced to prompt a lot of users to reset their passwords.

We have reached out to Facebook and will update this story if we hear back.

Big security breach definitely happening on Instagram. This is the third hacked account I’ve seen including mine. pic.twitter.com/sWvoZBeVIo — Graham Hancock (@grahamhancock) July 27, 2013

