Instagram has rolled out a Shop tab on its platform in Australia, marking the launch with an exclusive shopping event

Instagram has a new Shop and Reels tab.

Instagram has launched a new Shop tab, where users can browse and discover a range of Australian and international brands.

It comes as Instagram found that 83% of Aussie users have found new products on its platform.

To celebrate the launch of the shop feature, Instagram is also holding a one-night only sales event in December.

Instagram has rolled out a new Shop tab to make it easier for you to snap up items from the businesses you love.

The Shop tab is designed to help users discover brands both in Australia and around the world, and features recommendations, editors picks and shoppable IGTV videos.

It comes as more people have been discovering businesses on Instagram. According to data from the Facebook-owned platform, 90% of users follow a business, with 83% of Aussie users saying they have found new products on the ‘gram and 80% deciding to buy products on it.

On top of that, the number of people looking at products on Instagram has risen 60% year-on-year in Australia.

Instagram Shop tab

For retailers, the coronavirus pandemic has prompted many to shift how they traditionally do business and generate sales.

“The events of this year have changed the way we shop, and for many Australians the traditional shopping experience has evolved to fit safely into the palm of their hand,” Naomi Shepherd, Group Industry Director at Facebook Australia, said in a statement. “Eighty per cent of Australians say they’ve made the decision to purchase a product on Instagram, so we’re launching the new Instagram Shop tab as a dedicated place for our community to connect with the brands they love, and discover new items and businesses.”

To celebrate the launch, Instagram Australia is launching the world’s first Instagram-exclusive shopping event, InstaNight Shopping, on Thursday December 3. The one night only event kicks off from 6pm and gives users access to exclusive sales and unique products from local businesses.

It joins the sales events that have happened the lead up to the holiday season including Click Frenzy and Singles Day.

More than 50 local brands will be participating in the event, including David Jones, Adore Beauty – which recently listed on the ASX – Bed Threads and Activated Eco. Some of the offers include a limited sneaker release from Culture Kings and discounts at Country Road.

“Instagram is a key social media channel to connect our brand with consumers,” Georgia Hack, General Manager, Marketing Communications at David Jones said in a statement. “Offering customers incredible exclusive offers through Instagram and our digital channels is part of our ongoing strategy to innovate and connect with our customers, however they choose to shop with us.”

Instagram is also rolling out a tab for Reels, a TikTok-like feature where you can create short form videos with music.

