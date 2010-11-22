Instagram rumoured To Have 1 Million Users Already

Instagram, the social photo sharing app, is rumoured to have 1 million users, says Robert Scoble. This is pretty impressive on a number of levels.



If the rumour is true, it means it picked up 500,000 users in 19 days. (When we checked in with the founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger earlier this month, it was approaching 500,000 users.)

The app has only been around for a month and a half.

It’s only available for iOS, which means means it’s targeting a narrow audience.

It entered into a very crowded field. yFrog, Plixi, Hipstamatic, Flickr, even Tumblr to an extent, and a number of other competitors have to be kicking themselves for not creating the same sort of community and social features Instagram has. (And if they have those features/bigger user base, they still have to be worried about the Instagram momentum.)

Andreessen Horowitz passed on investing in Instagram in favour of Picplz, another photo sharing startup. We wonder if Picplz is going to crush Instagram, or if AH made a big blunder. (It was invested in both companies at a seed level, but decided to more fully commit to Picplz because it liked the founder’s vision.)

Instagram is reportedly working on raising a new round of funding. We’ll be curious to see what size the valuation comes in at.

Don’t know what Instagram is? Don’t miss our walk though of the application »

