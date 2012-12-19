BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: Does Instagram Risk Losing Mobile Marketers In Shift To PC?

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile strategy news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



Does Instagram Risk Losing Mobile Marketers In Shift To PC Users? (Mobile Marketer)

Instagram covets bigger social stardom and is broadening its appeal beyond mobile, with an eye toward driving brand opportunities. As a result, Instagram could lose appeal for users who embrace it for its ease of use and intimate feel. While brands are increasingly looking for ways to connect social media and mobile, Instagram, a mobile-first service, appears to be heading in another direction with its recent rollout of more Web-based features. The site may be trying to target a wider group of digital users, but the strategy risks making the photo sharing experience more cumbersome and annoying for users.

Target CMO: Content And Mobile Matter More Than Campaigns (brandchannel)

Jeffrey Jones, CMO of Target, is planning to put a good deal of energy into digital content rather than simply in pushing out marketing campaign after campaign. We can expect more leading-edge digital narratives, such as Target’s first interactive shoppable film released in October, Falling For You, starring Kristen Bell, Nia Long and Zachary Abel. The series consisted of three five-minute webisodes and, of course, integrated seasonal products in a rom-com romp that could be purchased in-store and online. With free Wi-Fi now available in all its U.S. stores, Target is investing a fair amount into getting smarter about making mobile the connective technology for its multichannel marketing and customer experience efforts. The retailer is using everything from QR codes and mobile gift cards to its mobile app to increase loyalty and value for their customers. “Ultimately, to be able to engage a brand wherever and whenever you want is where we’re headed,” says Jones.

The Wallet Revolution: Money Will Never Be The Same (ReadWrite)

The rise of e-wallets, mobile payment services and e-coupons won’t put an end to old-fashioned money, though checks are quickly becoming an endangered species.

Photo: ReadWrite

But as e-payments become safer, cheaper, easier to use and more trusted, their use is expected to skyrocket.

Photo: ReadWrite

More insights can be gleaned from the full infographic.

How Mobile Is Quietly Revolutionizing The B2B World (Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide)

There’s a great presentation from advertising house, Ogilvy & Mather, which explores how the mobile revolution is transforming how the B2B world is doing business. And it’s becoming omnipresent, not to mention global. Smart mobility is far more than a new channel. It’s a new medium. And it’s enabling a broad landscape of creative ways to engage audiences with interactive and digital experiences at any time and place. Check out the full presentation.

Mobile Matters: Global Internet Phenomena Report (Sandvine)

Sandvine, a network intelligence company, released The Global Internet Phenomena Report which highlights that Real-Time Entertainment, comprised mostly of streaming video and audio, is the largest traffic category on every network examined. In fact, with the sole exception of North America’s fixed access networks, where Netflix is dominant, YouTube is the largest single source of Real-Time Entertainment traffic. With appeal that crosses regions, access technologies and devices, YouTube has emerged to account for more Internet traffic than any other service. Click here to see the full infographic.

Mobile Will Continue To See Disruption And Transformation In 2013 (4G Trends)

As we close out 2012, it is clear that the mobile industry is slowly starting to respond to the changing market dynamics that are being heralded by an astonishing growth in data service demand. Many of these efforts will continue in 2013. In particular, telecom operators are:

Refining their strategies for digital services

Commercializing LTE services

optimising operational costs

Outsourcing and network sharing

optimising networks and services

With market demand outstripping the rate at which the mobile industry can respond, expect disruption and experimentation to accelerate in 2013. Mobile operators will come under increased pressure to transform; many will see eroding margins and the industry will continue to consolidate.

Android: The Infographic (MBAOnline.com)

In 2005, Google bought a small, almost unheard of operating system provider called Android. Now, 250 million Android products are activated annually. Check out some more amazing stats:

Photo: MBAOnline.com

