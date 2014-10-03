The Official Instagram Of Iceland's Police Department Might Be The Goofiest Thing You'll See All Day

Being a police officer is a very important and demanding job, one that should be respected and taken seriously. But that doesn’t mean cops can’t have a little fun here and there. The Metropolitan Police Department in Reykjavík sure seems to understand that.
Their official Instagram is full of zany selfies, pictures with cute animals, and snaps of food. It might remind you of the Instagram feed of one of your sillier friends, except these people are cops.
We compiled a set of our favourite shots to share with you.
(via Mic, images via Instagram)
... and ice cream, too. The Icelandic caption for this picture roughly translates to 'Go gently into the weekend, and eat plenty of ice cream!'
Iceland has one of the lowest violent crime rates in the world, so it seems that cops in Reykjavík have a lot of free time on their hands.
Anything can happen when you're a police officer. If you live in Reykjavík and you're missing your pet bird, these guys might have him.
