The Official Instagram Of Iceland's Police Department Might Be The Goofiest Thing You'll See All Day

Being a police officer is a very important and demanding job, one that should be respected and taken seriously. But that doesn’t mean cops can’t have a little fun here and there. The Metropolitan Police Department in Reykjavík sure seems to understand that.

Their official Instagram is full of zany selfies, pictures with cute animals, and snaps of food. It might remind you of the Instagram feed of one of your sillier friends, except these people are cops.

We compiled a set of our favourite shots to share with you.

They take ridiculous selfies, just like you and I (with or without the mustaches).

They document their meals just like us, too. They especially like hot dogs.

... and ice cream, too. The Icelandic caption for this picture roughly translates to 'Go gently into the weekend, and eat plenty of ice cream!'

The also dig cotton candy. Who knew cotton candy even existed in Iceland?

Long nights in the station result in copious amounts of cheesy snacks, it would seem.

And, of course, they love doughnuts. Make your own jokes about this one.

They certainly seem to have fun on the job. People in Iceland must still really love 'Baywatch.'

Iceland has one of the lowest violent crime rates in the world, so it seems that cops in Reykjavík have a lot of free time on their hands.

Time to do things like catch up on sports ...

... or just kick back and crank up the Aerosmith jams.

They also find time to feed the ducks.

We don't think they actually sleep on the job, though.

They definitely know how to have fun off the clock, too.

They use tons of different types of transportation. Even ones that don't quite go anywhere.

Skateboarding is not a crime, in Reykjavík at least.

They celebrate the holidays right, too.

And like any good Instagram user, they love to pose with all kinds of animals. From cats ...

... to more cats.

Don't worry, they love dogs, too.

Anything can happen when you're a police officer. If you live in Reykjavík and you're missing your pet bird, these guys might have him.

