Instagram Responds To Its Big Advertising Controversy

Instagram stirred up a mess of controversy when it decided to update its terms of service with language that suggests its going to turn users’ photos into ads.



While this controversy has raged, Instagram has been quiet. Until now …

We’ve heard you that the updates to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Service are raising a lot of questions. We’ll have more to share very soon — Instagram (@instagram) December 18, 2012

This will do nothing to calm people down, but it’s better than nothing. We’ll keep an eye for the “more” that’s coming “very soon,” and post it as soon as we can.

