You can now remove followers on Instagram and will soon be able to turn off commenting too

Instagram is launching three new features to “keep people safe,” the company said in a blog post.

There are three new features:

The ability to remove followers: Users with private accounts can now select and remove followers. The person will not be notified that you removed them as a follower. Previously, once users with private accounts approved a follower, there was no simple way to remove them without blocking them. Turn off commenting for individual posts: As the screenshots below show, users will be able to select “turn off commenting” in the advanced settings of each individual post. This was only available to a small number of accounts but will be rolled out to all users “soon,” the blog post said. Comment liking: “In the coming weeks,” the company is also adding the ability to like comments by tapping a heart icon next to any comment (shown in the screenshot below), similar to likes on posts.

The update is the latest in a series of measures the Facebook-owned platform has taken to allow users greater control over what appears on their page.

In September it rolled out a “comment moderation tool” allowing users to hide comments containing certain words they might “consider offensive or inappropriate,” the blog post says, continuing: “This is in addition to the tools we’ve already developed such as swiping to delete comments, reporting inappropriate comments and blocking accounts.”

It also follows the addition of “anonymous reporting for self-injury posts” (screenshot below) — whereby users can anonymously report if they believe someone is thinking of injuring themselves. “We will connect your friend to organisations that offer help. We have teams working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, around the world to review these reports,” the post says.

