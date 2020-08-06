Facebook's TikTok copycat Instagram Reels is now available in Australia

Facebook

Facebook is rolling out a new feature, Instagram Reels, to Australian users that allows them to create short, edited videos with music.

Instagram Reels is Facebook’s latest attempt to ape the success of popular short video application TikTok, which is the latest competitor for Facebook’s position as the the dominant social network.

The launch comes at a tumultuous time for TikTok, as the application’s parent company comes under scrutiny from governments around the world for its links to China.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

TikTok has a lot on its plate at the moment. But its newest challenge comes in the form of a new feature from an old foe.

Instagram Reels is being launched by Facebook in Australia today, offering users the ability to create and watch TikTok-style short videos.

Instagram users will have access to new video features including expanded editing tools, speed controls, and augmented reality features that they can use to edit videos of up to fifteen seconds in length set to music. The application’s Explore page is also being revamped to help users discover Reels.

Australian creators have already begun to use the new features, with Tammy Hembrow, trainer Kayla Itsines and sports leagues like the AFL and NRL all posting Reels on day one.

The new features are the latest effort by Facebook to crush a nascent competitor by cloning their features and implementing them into their existing applications.

In 2016, Facebook introduced Instagram Stories, a feature that drew heavily from Snapchat. The feature proved to be extremely popular — with more than 500 Instagram accounts posting stories every day – while also sapping momentum from Snapchat.

Instagram Reelsfirst launched in Brazil in late 2019 as a competitor with TikTok, and the company has been rolling the feature out to other countries, including the US.

TikTok has more than 1.6 million users in Australia, but has come under fire recently for fears about its links to China.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister confirmed that the federal government would not ban the application, but urged users to show caution over their data.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.