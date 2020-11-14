Instagram is redesigning the home screen with prime spots for TikTok-like Reels and in-app shopping — see what it looks like

Instagram

Instagram announced a home screen redesign with shopping and Reels.

Reels is Instagram’s TikTok competitor, and it’s getting prime real estate in the centre of the app.

The platform has been testing different layouts since September.

Instagram is officially changing its home page for the first time in years, it announced in a press release. Existing tabs will be rearranged to make room for Reels and Shop tabs.

The social media platform first announced that it was testing new layouts in September, and now it’s rolling out to everyone. Both new tabs promote features that Instagram has invested in this year. Reels was only released in August as a short-form video app set to compete with TikTok, with basic audio and video editing capabilities. Reels has had trouble gaining ground against highly popular TikTok, according to a report from Fortune, though in a recent survey of TikTok users from content company Whistle, 87% said that Instagram’s app was “basically the same.” In the new layout, Reels might have another shot at gaining users with the prime location in the middle of the app.



The other new tab Instagram is adding is Shop, which will be the home of e-commerce on the platform. Instagram has been shoppable since 2018, but placing shop in the main tab space might indicate a move to further emphasise shopping through the app.

“We don’t take these changes lightly … how people create and enjoy culture has changed, and the biggest risk to Instagram is not that we change too fast, but that we don’t change and become irrelevant,” Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in the press release.

Take a look at the redesign here.

This is the first change to Instagram’s home screen design in years.

Instagram Instagram redesign.

The new home screen has Reels and Shopping tabs, which are added by rearranging existing tabs.

Instagram Instagram redesign.

In the redesign, the create and likes buttons will be moved to the top right, next to the messaging tab.

Instagram Instagram redesign.

Reels gets the prime central location that was once the create button.

Instagram Instagram redesign.

The shopping tab will be in the lower right hand corner, replacing the likes tab.

Instagram Instagram redesign.

For reference, this is the current Instagram layout. The only tab accessible from the top right is direct messages, which looks different than the logo in the update.

Instagram Current Instagram layout.

This is the current layout of the bottom of the home screen right now. From left to right, the tabs are home, explore, create, likes, and your profile.

Instagram Current Instagram layout.

Here is the new design on the left, next to the old layout on the right.

Instagram Instagram old and new layout.

Making Reels easily accessible could draw users to the TikTok competitor.

Instagram Instagram redesign.

The shopping tab will serve as the home for e-commerce on Instagram.

Instagram Instagram redesign.

Instagram users can already buy products directly in the app, but the dedicated app will make it easier.

Instagram Instagram redesign.

Like the explore tab, the shop tab will have personalised recommendations, along with picks from editors.

Instagram Instagram redesign.

Search will also encompass products, like “leather jacket.”

Instagram Instagram redesign.

