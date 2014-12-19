'Instagram Rapture' Claims Millions Of Celebrity Instagram Followers

Taylor Lorenz The service sent a mass notification to users last week alerting users that they may see their follower count drop

As Instagram’s crackdown on spam begins, distraught users have beenbegging the company to stop eliminating accounts.

Meanwhile, celebrity accounts have taken the biggest hit.

Popular Instagrammers such as Kendall and Kylie Jenner have lost hundreds of thousands of followers and many celebs have lost millions.

Justin Bieber’s Instagram fan base plummeted by 3.5 million fans in the past 24 hours. Akon went from 4.3 million to 1.9 million.

Rapper Ma$e lost so many followers he decided to delete his account entirely. According to one Twitter user, Ma$e went from 1.6 million followers to 100k in a matter of 20 minutes.