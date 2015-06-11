33 breathtaking photos from the most beautiful place in Canada

Alberta, Canada, may not be the first idea that comes to mind when you think of booking your next vacation.
But here’s a reason to consider it: The western province is full of amazing scenery that travel photographers — both professional and amateur — take advantage of every day.
We took a look at #explorealberta on Instagram and scoured Instagrammers’ accounts to find the pictures that come closest to doing the area justice.
From waterfalls to mountains to wildlife, here’s Alberta in all its spectacular glory.
Located in western Canada between British Columbia and Saskatchewan, the province of Alberta is home to breathtaking scenery that serves as inspiration for both professional and amateur photographers.
Alberta offers a variety of landscapes as it's surrounded by the Canadian Rocky Mountains to the west and prairies to the east. This is the Icefields Parkway -- a highway that runs through Alberta -- as captured by travel Instagrammer and adventurist Jordan Herschel (@jordanherschel).
Alberta is home to a number of waterfalls. This one is Sheep River Falls, which is located in Sheep River Provincial Park in Kananaskis County.
At Lundbreck Falls, the Crowsnest River falls 12 meters to a canyon below. This photo was taken by Dave and Deb (@theplanetd), a travelling couple who have been named top travel Instagrammers by multiple publications such as USA Today and Harper's Bazaar.
Photographer and blogger Gary Arndt (@everythingeverywhere) found this beautiful yet rugged triple waterfall in Kananaskis Country.
Just west of the Icefields Parkway, in Jasper National Park, are the Athabasca Falls, another majestic cascade filled with water from the upper Athabasca River.
Travel photographer Chris Burkard (@chrisburkard) managed to capture a different -- but just as incredible -- view of the Athabasca Falls.
Along with waterfalls, Alberta has a number of lakes that have been featured in many an impressive travel photo. This is Bow Lake.
The creek of Johnston Canyon is a tributary of the Bow River. Here, a brave climber attempts to scale the frozen waters.
Located in Banff National Park, Lake Minnewanka is a glacial lake about five kilometers north of the the town of Banff.
Alberta's Lake Louise surrounds a tiny hamlet which is named after the lake itself. There's a ski area nearby and a Chateau where guests can stay.
Just outside of the Lake Louise Hamlet is Moraine Lake, a popular spot for photographers thanks to its dazzling water, and the rich green trees and towering mountains that surround it.
Even more famous than Moraine Lake is Maligne Lake, located in Jasper National Park and renowned for the colour of its water, and the three glaciers visible from it.
As is much of Alberta. Here, the fading light from the setting sun highlights the area's lush greenery.
