33 breathtaking photos from the most beautiful place in Canada

Alberta, Canada, may not be the first idea that comes to mind when you think of booking your next vacation.

But here’s a reason to consider it: The western province is full of amazing scenery that travel photographers — both professional and amateur — take advantage of every day.

We took a look at #explorealberta on Instagram and scoured Instagrammers’ accounts to find the pictures that come closest to doing the area justice.

From waterfalls to mountains to wildlife, here’s Alberta in all its spectacular glory.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.