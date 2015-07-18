12 unbelievable ways people eat ice cream around the world

There is more to ice cream that just chocolate and vanilla.

People around the world prepare the beloved frozen treat with sesame seeds, noodles, and even cheese.

If you’re lucky enough to be taking an international vacation this summer, The Travel Channel has some recommendations for must-try ice creams.

If travelling the globe isn’t in the cards, Instagram makes it easy to find out what the frozen treat looks like from Japan to Germany.

As for taste, you’ll just have to use your imagination.

Read on to see 12 ways ice cream is served around the world.

Sweet rice paste is wrapped around ice cream to make Japanese mochi. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5PUheXIWIr/embed/ Width: 658px In Germany, a bowl of ice cream looks more like a bowl of spaghetti. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/uDkN4jJ_7P/embed/ Width: 658px These Australian 'Freakshakes' are extremely popular subjects on Instagram because of their massive size and amazing ingredients. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5OHgVAsk63/embed/ Width: 658px Known for its rich and creamy texture, gelato is the frozen dessert of choice in Italy. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5O5P5TPIvv/embed/ Width: 658px Halva is popular in Israel. The frozen treat is made with a ground sesame seed paste called tahini. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/rNhIqgw_VL/embed/ Width: 658px This Iranian dessert, faloodeh, is made with frozen vermicelli noodles topped with a rose water syrup, limes, and pistachios. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/2-X3YpHlFC/embed/ Width: 658px Check out this ice cream 'burger' from shared by an Instagrammer in Thailand. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/3Wu9dtw7kK/embed/ Width: 658px Believe it or not, cheese is a popular ice cream flavour in The Philippines. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/40zDxPrdtG/embed/ Width: 658px These French treats may look like traditional ice cream sandwiches, but they are actually made using foie gras. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/00iv18tWBJ/embed/ Width: 658px In Singapore, ice cream is served on a slice of colourful loti bread. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4WSU9SutRR/embed/ Width: 658px Indian Kulfi is sweetened with evaporated milk. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5IPf3zSxLn/embed/ Width: 658px The Ben and Jerry's 'Vermonster' sundae is made with 20 scoops of ice cream. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5A2aj0Mq89/embed/ Width: 658px

