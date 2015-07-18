12 unbelievable ways people eat ice cream around the world

There is more to ice cream that just chocolate and vanilla.
People around the world prepare the beloved frozen treat with sesame seeds, noodles, and even cheese.
If you’re lucky enough to be taking an international vacation this summer, The Travel Channel has some recommendations for must-try ice creams.
If travelling the globe isn’t in the cards, Instagram makes it easy to find out what the frozen treat looks like from Japan to Germany.
As for taste, you’ll just have to use your imagination.
Read on to see 12 ways ice cream is served around the world.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/5PUheXIWIr/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/uDkN4jJ_7P/embed/
Width: 658px
These Australian 'Freakshakes' are extremely popular subjects on Instagram because of their massive size and amazing ingredients.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/5OHgVAsk63/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/5O5P5TPIvv/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/rNhIqgw_VL/embed/
Width: 658px
This Iranian dessert, faloodeh, is made with frozen vermicelli noodles topped with a rose water syrup, limes, and pistachios.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/2-X3YpHlFC/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/3Wu9dtw7kK/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/40zDxPrdtG/embed/
Width: 658px
These French treats may look like traditional ice cream sandwiches, but they are actually made using foie gras.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/00iv18tWBJ/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/4WSU9SutRR/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/5IPf3zSxLn/embed/
Width: 658px
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.