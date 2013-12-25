Photographer's New Pictures Of His Girlfriend Leading Him Around The World Will Inspire You To Travel

Courtesy of Murad Osmann Natalia leading Murad down the corridors of the Hotel Praktik Rambla in Barcelona.

The Instagram account of Murad Osmann went viral earlier this year, mainly thanks to the presence of his gorgeous girlfriend Natalia Zakharova, who is leading him around the globe in his photos.

Jump right to the photos >>

The Moscow-based couple have continued to travel since the initial photos surfaced in March, and now Murad has a fresh batch of images in the series, titled “Follow Me.”

The first picture happened entirely by accident in Barcelona, when Natalia and Murad were on vacation. “I had just finished a shoot there. She was a bit annoyed that I was taking pictures all the time and so she grabbed me by the hand and tried to pull me forward,” Murad explained to Business insider. “That didn’t stop me from taking pictures and that’s how I took a picture of her pulling me.”

The couple have since traveled to even more exotic destinations for Murad’s work, including Spain, Istanbul, and New York City. They were even featured at an Art Basel exhibition at the Versace Mansion with American artist Alec Monopoly.

Natalia and Murad have also created a Facebook page to document their adventures, where fans can go behind the scenes of the shots and discover more about their travels — not to mention get inspired to hop on a plane and follow in the couple’s footsteps.

“We are actually now planning our New Year;s trip either to Brazil, or to India,” Murad told us. Sounds like we can expect even more amazing images from the handsome couple in 2014.

