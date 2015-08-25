An intrepid photographer braved North Korea's eerie capital for these powerful images

Access to Instagram in North Korea has reportedly been blocked since earlier this summer. But there’s nothing stopping visitors from uploading their photos to the photo-sharing platform after they leave the country.
That’s exactly what photographer Taylor Pemberton did, and photos from his trip are now visible on his Instagram account.
In his Instagram bio, Pemberton describes himself as a photographer on a backpacking trip. Right now, he’s in Vietnam.
He spent four days in North Korea on a tourist visa earlier this month, though, according to the Huffington Post. The Minnesotan was free to take photos, but was occasionally instructed not to, he wrote in photo captions.
Read on to see the incredible images.
'I'm excited to share many of the severe contrasts that make up what I saw and felt in the DPRK, a world and society that raised more questions than it solved,' his caption read.
Pemberton notes in this photo's caption that North Koreans proudly display pins commemorating the country's former leader and representations of him and his family can be found everywhere -- but most of them are 'artificially fabricated,' he noted.
Gaining access to North Korea as a tourist is actually not hard, Pemberton wrote in this post's caption, as long as you have 'time and money.'
Pemberton went through a tourism company and his trip lasted four days. His hotel was 'isolated on an island,' he wrote. The tour guides kept tight control over the group.
'It's important to note that you are NOT able to roam free at any given time,' he wrote in this photo's caption. 'You follow a strict itinerary and you are on a tight schedule to see what North Korea allows.'
When asked about the Koreans' clothing options, 'I was told there are very few options to choose from, almost a 'rationing' of sorts,' he wrote in this post's caption. 'It was tough to get a clear answer, and I think (my) mere curiosity seemed confusing to begin with.'
The people are celebrating Liberation Day, which Pemberton said was a highlight of his trip.
Citizens pay tribute by purchasing flowers and laying them at the base of the monument. Pemberton says this show of respect is 'mandatory.'
They're in a place called -- what else? -- Kim Il-Sung Square.
'This was a fascinating place to visit,' Pemberton wrote in his caption, 'not only because (of) the opulent imagery, but because you had the opportunity to be in a contained space with the Pyongyang locals -- North Korea's ultra-privileged.'
Each story's headlines and images appeared to be tributes to the DPRK and Kim Jung-Il, Pemberton wrote.
'North Korea has no internet, no television, no free information,' he wrote. 'This is the only public news I saw in Pyongyang.'
Pemberton's followers expressed disbelief that there'd be an English-language newspaper in North Korea, but according to Wikipedia, this state-owned paper is published in both English and French.
It 'felt so eccentric and retro,' he wrote.
'When I took this photo I was moving in a fast bus and didn't even see the mass of soldiers at ease,' he wrote.
'This building is pretty spectacular, inside and out,' Pemberton wrote.
'Typical scenes in North Korea happen just like everyhwere else in the world,' he wrote. 'People tease each other, they trip up stairs, they try to fix their hair in the reflection.'
Pemberton snapped the photo after leaving lunch.
'They were hopping across rocks in the water and freely playing around, a nice sight,' he wrote.
