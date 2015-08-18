This Instagram artist brilliantly clashes pop culture characters with the real world

While most people use their iPhones to

take photos, French photographer François Dourlen uses his as a subject, perfectly aligning images from pop culture on his phone in front of real life scenes to create incredible photos.

He pulls up screenshots from movies like “The Lion King,” “Up,” and “Ted” and holds them against IRL scenes that make sense, Buzzfeed reported.

Then Dourlen posts the images on Instagram, where his account — @francoisdourlen — has amassed 60,000 followers.

Check out 22 of Dourlen’s awesome Instagrams mashing up pop culture and the real world.

Minions are a popular subject in Dourlen's photos. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5MXD8mOkPV/embed/ Width: 658px This politician's nose is looking longer thanks to a scene from 'Pinocchio.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/2lp3dsOkEw/embed/ Width: 658px The Hollywood Walk of Fame looks a little different with Dourlen's addition of Patrick Star from 'Spongebob Squarepants.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/1kSEkcukG4/embed/ Width: 658px Dourlen's daughter often makes an appearance in his photos, he told TI. Here she is posing as Snow White. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/0nl0RYOkHJ/embed/ Width: 658px She also makes an excellent wizard as Harry Potter. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/zMwAavukJh/embed/ Width: 658px Here's a shot featuring a scene from the movie 'Ted.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/v3tvF3OkNi/embed/ Width: 658px You can almost here this photo saying, 'E.T. phone home.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/vYDaZKukJ2/embed/ Width: 658px Pride Rock from 'The Lion King' makes for an excellent Instagram. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/tuHe7sukMv/embed/ Width: 658px Spiderman looks right at home on this window ledge. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/ti5FDwOkH-/embed/ Width: 658px 'Lord of the Rings' fans will appreciate this photograph. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/s177QfOkHa/embed/ Width: 658px Crush the turtle from 'Finding Nemo' comes to life in this underwater shot. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/r39TzdukCF/embed/ Width: 658px This is another creative combination featuring 'Finding Nemo.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/3s83E7OkO1/embed/ Width: 658px Carl from 'Up' looks like he could actually take flight with these balloons. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5T7wahOkJR/embed/ Width: 658px Don't be fooled by his adorable face, Puss in Boots from 'Shrek' means business. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/2X_ZIIOkN7/embed/ Width: 658px Even in miniature, Chris Hemsworth makes a powerful looking Thor. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/2F-7GzOkOB/embed/ Width: 658px Darth Vader reaches for a refreshment in the photo. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/1v8cmEOkEA/embed/ Width: 658px Can you spot Mushu from 'Mulan' in this photo? Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/1pnfv0ukOq/embed/ Width: 658px Here's Dourlen's take on Pixar's 'WALL-E.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/0XOzrBOkMD/embed/ Width: 658px Bart Simpson looks just as unhappy in a real classroom as he does on television. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/wy6JBlukG7/embed/ Width: 658px This scary shot features a scene from 'The Walking Dead.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/tz-DcwOkNO/embed/ Width: 658px Captain Jack Sparrow looks right at home on this sailboat. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/tkEVedukKL/embed/ Width: 658px How many takes do you think it took to get this 'Spiderman' inspired photograph? Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/uKSF_4OkE-/embed/ Width: 658px

