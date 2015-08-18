This Instagram artist brilliantly clashes pop culture characters with the real world

While most people use their iPhones to
take photos, French photographer François Dourlen uses his as a subject, perfectly aligning images from pop culture on his phone in front of real life scenes to create incredible photos.
He pulls up screenshots from movies like “The Lion King,” “Up,” and “Ted” and holds them against IRL scenes that make sense, Buzzfeed reported.
Then Dourlen posts the images on Instagram, where his account — @francoisdourlen — has amassed 60,000 followers.
Check out 22 of Dourlen’s awesome Instagrams mashing up pop culture and the real world.
The Hollywood Walk of Fame looks a little different with Dourlen's addition of Patrick Star from 'Spongebob Squarepants.'
Dourlen's daughter often makes an appearance in his photos, he told TI. Here she is posing as Snow White.
