This Is The Instagram Photo That Led To Donald Sterling Getting Banned From The NBA For Life

Clippers owner Donald Sterling just got banned from the NBA for racist remarks he made over a recorded conversation.

The conversation, which was first published by TMZ, was captured by Sterling’s girlfriend, V. Stiviano. In the conversation, Sterling referred to “Instagrams” of Stiviano with African American men and asked her not to post such images.

“You can sleep with [black people],” Sterling stated. “You can bring them in, you can do whatever you want. The little I ask you is not to promote it on that … and not to bring them to my games.”

Here’s the photo of Stiviano with Magic Johnson that sparked the fight, which has since been removed from her Instagram feed:

Iconosquare.com The Instagram photo that led to the racist argument between Donald Silver and his girlfriend.

Other photos of Stiviano irked Sterling, too.Heavy.comandTMZboth report that this photo of her and L.A. Dodger player, Matt Kemp was also brought up in another Sterling audio tape:

