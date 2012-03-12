Instagram, One Of The Biggest Threats To Facebook, Has 27 Million Users

Instagram founder Kevin Systrom announced at South by Southwest that the photo-sharing service has surpassed 27 million registered users, reports TechCrunch.



Speaking yesterday, he said, “Out of all the users who have been active in the past week, 67% of them were active yesterday.” He called it Facebook-level engagement, which is huge when you consider what a threat it could pose to Facebook.

Systrom also demoed the company’s long-awaited Android app — snazzy retro photos won’t just be for the iPhone in the future.

Systrom didn’t give a full demo, and in one respect was quite a tease about it, saying, “In some ways, it’s better than our iOS app. It’s crazy.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.