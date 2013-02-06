Now You Can Look At Your Instagram Feed Online

Photo: Kevin Systrom, Instagram

Instagram is unveiling a feature that makes it possible for you to look at your feed on the web, as outlined in this post on the company’s blog.Users will be able to go to Instagram.com to see their feed and more or less get the same experience on a desktop that they would on their mobile device, except you can’t upload pictures.



The post explains that this is because Instagram “is about producing photos on the go, in the real world, in realtime. On the other hand, Instagram for the web is focused on making the browsing experience a fast, simple and enjoyable one.”

You can get started right now by heading over to Instagram.com >

