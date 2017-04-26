Instagram's user base has doubled in the last 2 years to 700 million

Christophe Wu People pose for a photo inside Instagram’s headquarters.

Instagram is growing faster than ever.

On Wednesday, the Facebook-owned app revealed that it has 700 million monthly users, up from 600 million in December 2016. The last four months marks the fastest Instagram has ever added 100 million additional users, a spokesperson told Business Insider.

Wednesday’s announcement comes on the heels of Instagram revealing that its ephemeral Stories feature has more daily users than Snapchat.

Here’s a handy chart that shows Instagram’s steady growth over time:

