ZUCKERBERG'S GREATEST STEAL: Instagram Now Worth $35 Billion, According To Citi

Instagram is a $US35 billion business, according to Citi analyst Mark May.

Mark Zuckerberg famously paid a now seemingly paltry sum of $US1 billion for the service back in April 2012.

Last week, Instagram announced that it had surpassed Twitter in terms of users, topping out at over 300 million. Its users are also an average of ~1.8x more engaged than Twitter.

The $US35 billion valuation is significantly higher than the $US19 billion Citi had previously estimated. Instagram has outperformed even its most conservative assumptions around user growth and monetization.

Citi has consequentially increased its price target for Facebook from to $US91 from $US86.

Citi got its $US35 billion valuation based on its estimates of future earnings for Instagram.

While Instagram’s current financial contribution to Facebook is small, Citi believes it has the potential to eventually rake in tons of money by monetizing its audience and data assets.

The service is quickly gaining steam with advertisers and will eventually contribute more than “$US2 billion in high- margin revenue at current user and engagement levels if fully monetized,” says May in a note to clients.

May predicts 2015 will be the year that revenue streams off Facebook (e.g., Instagram, ad network/tech, WhatsApp, etc.) truly take hold.