Instagram Now Has 130 Million Monthly Users And 16 Billion Photos Have Been Shared

When Instagram was acquired by Facebook last year, it had about 50 million users.



Today during Facebook’s announcement of Instagram Video, Kevin Systrom explained where the company is now.

Currently Instagram has 130 million monthly users, and over 1 billion things are liked on Instagram per day. In addition, 16 billion photos have been shared in total on Instagram.

Check out the live blog of the event here.

