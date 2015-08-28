14 photos that show the full and awesome scope of Instagram's new feature

Instagram just announced a new, long awaited feature that is definitely worth Instagramming about.

The popular app for photography is now allowing users to post full horizontal and vertical images. Previously, only square-formatted images were permitted. This game-changing update has several of the app’s talented photographers already posting big, bold, and beautiful images.

Keep scrolling to see some of our favourite finds.

