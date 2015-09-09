There's a night photography movement brewing on Instagram and the results are spectacular

Madison Malone Kircher
Night photography instagramRobby EdwardsenA nighttime shot from photographer Robby Edwardsen.

Photographing the night sky can be a tricky task, but when done successfully, the results are incredible. 

On Instagram, night photography has become a popular trend. Hashtags like #NightPhotography and #NightSky yield thousands of star-studded images. 

Photographers like Robby Edwardsen have racked up thousands of Instagram followers for their incredible nighttime shots of the sky. 

With their striking composition and effective use of lighting, Edwardsen’s photos might even be better than looking at the sky yourself. 

Keep reading to learn more about Edwardsen and the other night photographers of Instagram. 

Night photography is a popular subject on Instagram. Here's a reflective shot from Finland.

A quick search for the hashtag #NightPhotography yields over 500,000 results of starry skies and illuminated cities.

This summer, Instagram even featured a 'Brilliant Night Photography' series on the app's Explore page.

The series included several top Instagram photographers, including Darren Pearson, who has over 60,000 followers.

The photos included detailed cityscapes...

Minimalist black-and-white scenes...

And incredible nature shots.

Tech Insider caught up with photographer Robby Edwardsen to learn more about night photography.

Edwardsen shoots from his home in Portland, Oregon, and regularly posts his work on Instagram.

For more info on Edwardsen's work, check out his website.

Though he only started taking pictures three years ago, Edwardsen has built quite the following online.

He has racked up over 17,000 followers on Instagram fans thanks to his incredible outdoor shots.

'From the moment I got my camera I refused to use the automatic mode,' Edwardsen told TI. 'I learned how to take photos from the ground up and instantly fell in love with shooting photos at night and long exposure photography.'

Here's one of Edwardsen's long exposure shots.

Edwardsen has perfected his craft over the past three years; his shots of the night sky seem almost magical.

'I love shooting at night, because while everyone is sleeping, I am out creating art,' Edwardsen said. 'It feels like I have the world to myself.'

Edwardsen also says he gets to enjoy popular tourist spots while they are totally empty.

A sturdy tripod and a wide angle lens are musts for getting the perfect sky shot, Edwardsen says.

He uses several different lenses in his work. For star shots, Edwardsen uses a Rokinon 14mm f2.8 lens.

Edwardsen also runs the @Night_Shooterz Instagram account, which is devoted to aggregating the best nighttime shots from around the world.

He started the account one year ago and it has already gained over 11,000 followers.

He runs the @Night_Shooterz account with friend and fellow photographer, Justin Watts.

To have your Instagram photos considered, be sure to tag them with the hashtag #night_shooterz.

Edwardsen gave us a few tips if you're hoping to have your photo selected.

'We look for composition quality and use of features around you, such as trees or mountains or buildings,' Edwardsen told TI.

For Edwardsen, mastering night photography is all about practice.

'My biggest piece of advice for people wanting to take photos is invest in the gear if you can,' Edwardsen said. 'And then get outside and explore!'

