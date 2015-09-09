There's a night photography movement brewing on Instagram and the results are spectacular

Photographing the night sky can be a tricky task, but when done successfully, the results are incredible.
On Instagram, night photography has become a popular trend. Hashtags like #NightPhotography and #NightSky yield thousands of star-studded images.
Photographers like Robby Edwardsen have racked up thousands of Instagram followers for their incredible nighttime shots of the sky.
With their striking composition and effective use of lighting, Edwardsen’s photos might even be better than looking at the sky yourself.
Keep reading to learn more about Edwardsen and the other night photographers of Instagram.
A quick search for the hashtag #NightPhotography yields over 500,000 results of starry skies and illuminated cities.
This summer, Instagram even featured a 'Brilliant Night Photography' series on the app's Explore page.
The series included several top Instagram photographers, including Darren Pearson, who has over 60,000 followers.
Though he only started taking pictures three years ago, Edwardsen has built quite the following online.
'From the moment I got my camera I refused to use the automatic mode,' Edwardsen told TI. 'I learned how to take photos from the ground up and instantly fell in love with shooting photos at night and long exposure photography.'
Edwardsen has perfected his craft over the past three years; his shots of the night sky seem almost magical.
'I love shooting at night, because while everyone is sleeping, I am out creating art,' Edwardsen said. 'It feels like I have the world to myself.'
He uses several different lenses in his work. For star shots, Edwardsen uses a Rokinon 14mm f2.8 lens.
Edwardsen also runs the @Night_Shooterz Instagram account, which is devoted to aggregating the best nighttime shots from around the world.
'We look for composition quality and use of features around you, such as trees or mountains or buildings,' Edwardsen told TI.
