There's a night photography movement brewing on Instagram and the results are spectacular

Robby Edwardsen A nighttime shot from photographer Robby Edwardsen.

Photographing the night sky can be a tricky task, but when done successfully, the results are incredible.

On Instagram, night photography has become a popular trend. Hashtags like #NightPhotography and #NightSky yield thousands of star-studded images.

Photographers like Robby Edwardsen have racked up thousands of Instagram followers for their incredible nighttime shots of the sky.

With their striking composition and effective use of lighting, Edwardsen’s photos might even be better than looking at the sky yourself.

Keep reading to learn more about Edwardsen and the other night photographers of Instagram.

