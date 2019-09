Instagram just introduced its new video feature.



It’s got some cool bells and whistles that make it a little different from its main competitor, Vine.

Watch the video below to see what they are, and how it works:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Produced by Robert Libetti

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.