Step inside Instagram's gorgeous new US office

Instagram is growing up.
The six-year-old app, which Facebook bought for $1 billion in 2012, is moving into its own three-story building just a stone’s throw away from Facebook’s main headquarters in Menlo Park, California.
Instagram partnered with design firm Gensler to create a new space that “feels like a 3D version of the app,” according to a spokeswoman. Around 350 employees have access to an in-house Blue Bottle coffee shop, fully stocked micro-kitchens on each floor, and a library that looks like the perfect backdrop for an Instagram photo.
The Instagram team previously occupied one floor of Facebook’s old headquarters on Hacker Way.
Check out Instagram’s new digs:
The Instagram lobby features big screens with a curated rotation of photos and videos that are shared on the app.
Instagram worked with a Hollywood set designer to make a colourful 'creation space' for taking photos.
An in-house Blue Bottle coffee shop lets employees buy espresso, lattes, coffee pastries, and waffles.
There's a photo wall with Instax cameras in the Blue Bottle area, which employees and visitors can use to document their visits.
Each conference room is named after a different theme. This one is named after a darkroom, which photographers use to process analogue photos.
