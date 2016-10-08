Step inside Instagram's gorgeous new US office

Instagram is growing up.

The six-year-old app, which Facebook bought for $1 billion in 2012, is moving into its own three-story building just a stone’s throw away from Facebook’s main headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

Instagram partnered with design firm Gensler to create a new space that “feels like a 3D version of the app,” according to a spokeswoman. Around 350 employees have access to an in-house Blue Bottle coffee shop, fully stocked micro-kitchens on each floor, and a library that looks like the perfect backdrop for an Instagram photo.

The Instagram team previously occupied one floor of Facebook’s old headquarters on Hacker Way.

Check out Instagram’s new digs:

The Instagram lobby features big screens with a curated rotation of photos and videos that are shared on the app. Christophe Wu Instagram worked with a Hollywood set designer to make a colourful 'creation space' for taking photos. Christophe Wu Shots of photos shared on Instagram line the walls throughout the entire building. Justin Aguilar An in-house Blue Bottle coffee shop lets employees buy espresso, lattes, coffee pastries, and waffles. Christophe Wu There's a photo wall with Instax cameras in the Blue Bottle area, which employees and visitors can use to document their visits. Christophe Wu Big windows in the building's office spaces make let plenty of light in. Christophe Wu Each floor has its own fully stocked micro-kitchen with drinks and snacks. Christophe Wu The kitchens were designed to be comfortable to hang out in. Justin Aguilar The entire building has a clean, minimal aesthetic. Justin Aguilar The library is intended to be a quiet place for people to relax and get work done. Christophe Wu Employees can lounge on couches and cubby-holes. Christophe Wu The perfect Instagram shot. Justin Aguilar Each conference room is named after a different theme. This one is named after a darkroom, which photographers use to process analogue photos. Christophe Wu Conference rooms are equipped with video cameras for remote meetings. Justin Aguilar Not too shabby! Justin Aguilar

