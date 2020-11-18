Instagram has launched two new features in Australia which improve the search experience – here’s how they work

Instagram Guides

Instagram has launched two new features – ‘Guides’ and ‘Interest search’.

With ‘guides’, you get to curate a list of Instagram posts from different accounts to share with your network.

Interest search is an internal functionality that lets you search topics or products on Instagram without a hashtag or account name.

There are two new features dropping on Instagram.

The Facebook owned-platform has rolled out a new ‘guides’ feature, which lets you curate a list of products, destinations or posts you like. It essentially lets you group posts on Instagram, whether they’re your own or from other accounts.

So, if you want to create a list of your 10 favourite restaurants in Sydney, you start by creating a post on Instagram and you’ll get the option of creating a guide.

From there you can create a title and blurb, choose posts from different restaurant accounts you want to feature, and write a caption about each one.

You can share your guides on your stories or in direct messages. There’s even a section that comes up over your tabs where you can view your guides.

Instagram Guides tab

Instagram has been testing this feature among Australian creators since May, including @Australia’s guides to destinations on the NSW South Coast and Headspace’s guide around wellbeing and mental health. Now it’s rolling the feature out to all users.

Interest search

Interest search isn’t an explicit feature, per se. Instead it is an enhanced functionality that lets you search on Instagram with keywords rather than just hashtags or accounts. So if you want a list of baking recipes, you can type in the words and Instagram will bring up posts that are closely related to it.

Image: Interest search

“Previously, you were only able to search names, usernames, hashtags and locations,” Instagram said in a statement. “We’ve heard from our community that they’d like better search results for topics where they may not know the exact username or hashtag to use.”

The new features come after Instagram rolled out a Shop tab that lets users browse and discover a range of Australian and international brands.

