Top Brands See Encouraging Early Results With Instagram Videos

In the first six days after launch, Instagram’s video feature attracted 14 of the world’s top 100 brands, who collectively posted 23 videos, according to data that Simply Measured shared with BI Intelligence.



In the same time interval, between June 20 and June 26, the competing Vine video service saw half as much activity from top 100 brands (7 top brands, including Gillette and MTV, posted 19 videos on Vine).

Why did brands favour Instagram? Scale might be one issue. Instagram is a much larger platform with 130 million users, compared to 13 million people who use Vine. Although most Vine videos are viewed on Twitter, which has an audience of about 200 million, Vine’s relatively small native audience base is a disadvantage.

Scale also helps to explain why early comparisons of likes and comments on the two video-sharing services give a lopsided edge to Instagram.

The videos posted on Instagram by top brands averaged 8,258 interactions, in the form of likes and comments on Instagram itself, according to Simply Measured’s data. Meanwhile, the 19 Vine brand videos attracted an average of only 225 interactions, measured as retweets and replies on Twitter (interactions on Vine itself weren’t significant, so Twitter engagement was used as the comparison with Instagram interactions).

While Vine still has a chance to come along, the reality is that Instagram is already a mature platform for brands. A full 67% of top brands are on Instagram.

Ford Motor Company, which has posted seven videos on Instagram thus far (making it the most active of any top 100 brand, according to Simply Measured), found that its followers comment 50% more on Instagram videos compared to photos.

Simply Measured defined top brands as those on Interbrand’s Top 100 Brands list.

