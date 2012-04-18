Instagram Millionaires Party Till 4 AM In Vegas

Last week, Instagram sold to Facebook for $1 billion.



So, last weekend, Instagram’s cofounders went to Vegas to celebrate.

The Post says Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger stayed out till 4 AM, throwing down with DJs Deadmau5 and Avicii at Wynn and Encore Las Vegas.

Jesse Waits, managing partner at Encore’s XS nightclub documented the start of the night on, where else, Instagram:

Photo: Jesse Waits

