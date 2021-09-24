How to log into Instagram from a mobile device or computer, or troubleshoot if you can’t log in

You can log into Instagram on a computer or mobile device in a few steps. Photothek/Getty Images

You can log into your Instagram account as long as you have your username, email address, or phone number associated with the account.

If you lose or forget your password, you can request a password reset on the login page.

If you want to log into Instagram using Facebook, you can connect the two accounts using the Settings menu on the mobile app.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

If you have an Instagram account, you can log into it from any device – your phone, tablet or a browser on your computer. All you need are your login credentials, such as your Instagram username or the phone number or email address associated with the account, along with your password. It’s also possible to log in via Facebook, if you’ve connected the accounts. Here’s what you need to log in on any device.

How to log into Instagram on a mobile device

Logging into your Instagram account on a smartphone or tablet is the same regardless of whether you are using the Instagram app on an iOS or Android device. In general, Instagram allows you to log in using your Instagram username or the phone number or email address associated with the account – so enter any one of those three items. After that, enter your password and tap Log In.

You need your Instagram username, email or phone number to log in. Dave Johnson

How to log into Instagram on a computer

It doesn’t matter whether you’re logging into Instagram on a Mac or PC – the process is the same. Open Instagram.com in a web browser and then enter your Instagram username or the phone number or email address associated with the account. After that, enter your password and tap Log In.

You can log into Instagram in a web browser on your PC or Mac. Dave Johnson

How to log into Instagram using Facebook

If you link your Instagram account with Facebook, not only can you easily share your Instagram posts on Facebook, but you can use your Facebook credentials as an easy way to log into Instagram as well.

To link your Facebook and Instagram accounts, open the Instagram app on your mobile device, tap the three-bar menu and tap Settings. In the Account section, go to Sharing to Other Apps and connect Instagram to your Facebook account.

Connect your Facebook account with Instagram if you want to be able to log in without remembering your Instagram credentials. Dave Johnson

After you connect these two accounts, you can log into Instagram using Facebook – on the login page, you can click Log in with Facebook.

What to do if you can’t log into Instagram

If you’ve lost or forgotten the password, you may need to reset it. The process is essentially the same no matter if you have an iPhone, Android device or you’re using a web browser on a computer:

1. On the login screen, under the username and password fields, tap Get help logging in (if you’re using an Android phone) or Forgot password? (on iOS or a browser).

2. Enter your email address, phone number or username and tap Next (if you are using Android) or Send Login Link (in a web browser). If you’re on an iPhone, choose which tab you want to use – Username or Phone – and enter the credential associated with your account, then tap Next.

3. You’ll get a message with instructions to reset your password.

It’s also possible you might not remember the username or other information associated with your account, or you might be entering it wrong. Here are some things to try:

Make sure you are spelling the username or email address correctly.

Don’t include an @ symbol when entering a username.

Ask someone else who can see your profile page to take a screenshot or write down the username for you.

A beginner’s guide to Instagram, the wildly popular photo-sharing app with over a billion usersHow to link your Facebook and Instagram accounts, so you can publish Instagram posts directly to FacebookHow to disconnect your Instagram account from FacebookHow to delete an Instagram post permanently or archive it to be restored later