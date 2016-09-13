Instagram now lets you hide inappropriate comments

Photo: iStock

Instagram will let people hide comments with words or phrases you think are inappropriate.

The new filtering tool will be switched on for all Instagram accounts Monday after rolling out to business accounts in July.

Comment filtering is intended to make Instagram feel “positive and safe,” according to CEO Kevin Systrom.

“To empower each individual, we need to promote a culture where everyone feels safe to be themselves without criticism or harassment,” Systrom said on the Instagram blog. “It’s not only my personal wish to do this, I believe it’s also our responsibility as a company. So, today, we’re taking the next step to ensure Instagram remains a positive place to express yourself.”

Here’s what the new comment filtering feature looks like in the Instagram app’s settings:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.