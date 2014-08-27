Instagram Just Launched A Standalone App That Makes It Incredibly Easy To Take Time-Lapse Videos

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Instagram launched its first standalone app today, a video app called Hyperlapse.

Hyperlapse is like having $US15,000 dollars worth of top shelf video equipment in the palm of your hand. And yes, it’s free.

“Using clever algorithm processing, the app makes it easy to use your phone to create tracking shots and fast, time-lapse videos that look as if they’re shot by Scorsese or Michael Mann,” Wired reports.

Take a look at this video, shot with Hyperlapse:

In Instagram’s announcement of Hyperlapse, the company explains time-lapse: “a technique where video is captured at lower frame-rate than normal, and then played back at a standard frame rate.”

This technology makes it easy for a regular person to capture motion that takes a long time to complete, such as flowers blooming, snowfall collecting on the ground, colours changing on the trees, a sunrise, a sunset. Hyperlapse will consolidate and show all of your footage in a matter of seconds.

You can read the full announcement on Instagram’s blog.

